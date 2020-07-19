Stranger Things: one by one, the before and after of all the actors in the series

Stranger Things is without a doubt one of the best Netflix original series. The Duffer brothers have surprised us with this youth drama, comedy and fantasy series that has already won the hearts of thousands of viewers around the world.

Over three seasons broadcast from 2016 to 2019, Stranger Things was nominated for 4 Golden Globes and won 6 Primetime Emmy Awards including Best Sound and Best Casting. This is not a surprise, since from its first season we have all been amazed at the performances of its young stars such as Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo, among others.

This July 15 was exactly 4 years since the premiere of its first season and in Spoiler we began to analyze the changes in looks of its protagonists from the beginning of the series to its third installment. Some of them are more logical but no less surprising, we refer to the case of the 5 main characters who are in an age of absolute physical change.

Stranger Things is considered one of the best series in television history, not only on Netflix. One of the things that stood out the most is the performances of actors and actresses that until now were almost unknown, except for the case of Winona Ryder or David Harbor, the other protagonists were practically new to the industry.

In addition, they surprised with their talent not only in acting but also with music. Millie Bobby Brown, Gatten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin performed at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Without going any further, here are the changes of the protagonists of Stranger Things from the first to the third season.

As you can see, the change of some of their characters is impressive, and we cannot wait to see how they will surprise us in the fourth installment. The release date of Stranger Things 4 is still a mystery, it was only announced that it will arrive on Netflix in 2021.