Selena Gomez reveals the power of sexy red lips

The singer and actress Selena Gomez surprised her fans, weeks ago, by posing in a red swimsuit that outlined her sensual figure.

The also businesswoman participated in the design of the clothes for the line called Krahs Swim, which is owned by her friend and assistant Theresa Mingus.

Gomez complimented her look with a bright red lipstick shade and abundant black makeup in the eye area. The celeb’s hair was loose, unruly, and messy.

The power of red lipstick

The 27-year-old Selena Gomez herself revealed to all her fans that there is nothing more flattering and powerful than a red lipstick.

And it is that this emblematic beauty product can not be missing in any toiletry bag and handbag.

The truth is that red lipstick never goes out of style and is consolidated as the star beauty product for all seasons of the year: spring, autumn, summer or winter.

“Since my lips are thick, the ideal color is red, it is one of my favorites and the one that my fans love the most. All women can wear beautiful lips wearing the color red, “said the star in a recent interview.

A study carried out at Boston University revealed that women who usually put on makeup with strong and charged tones, such as red, are safer than those who do not make up very noticeably or very naturally.

Previously, Selena was a lover of pastel colors for her lips, now she wants to look more daring and seductive.

And his best weapon is the lipsticks in deep red to regain his throne. What is the instant effect you will achieve ?, a more voluminous, thick and provocative mouth. The truth is that red lipstick is still a symbol of power and beauty.