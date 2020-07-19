Selena Gomez: “Past Life” her new song conquers iTunes

This Friday the singer Selena Gómez uploaded her single “Past Life” to the iTunes platform where she collaborates with Trevor Daniel and a few hours after the song hit the platform it is already a success.

A few weeks ago, Selena Gomez released her new song “Past Life” and accompanied it with an incredible video, now that the song was released on the iTunes platform, the success has been absolute.

“Past Life” was a real milestone, two days ago the video for the song was released and in less than 24 hours, it added more than 2 million views, placing it, in turn, in the top 10 trends of the platform.

Check out how we shot the Past Life music video while still social distancing. This thing is called the Scan Truck. I stepped into it on my own and it scanned my face up close, which is why the music video looks so real! pic.twitter.com/QJxj1hthrQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 16, 2020

The recording of the video of “Past Life” between Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel was at a distance, and with the use of technology, the skin and hair of Selena and Trevor become landscapes such as mountains, meadows and even beaches.

Selena Gomez listens to her fans and lowers the price of her album

The renowned North American singer, Selena Gómez, listened to her fans and decided to lower the price of her album “Rare” which was also released in 2020.

Gomez authorized his album “Rare”, the record material for which all his most loyal fans were waiting, to decrease its price on the iTunes platform and go from $ 15 to $ 7, that is, the Deluxe edition of the Rare album costs 150 pesos while the normal edition costs 120 pesos.

After the announcement, Selena Gomez fans, the Selenators, has managed to make the album “Rare” become a trend on iTunes, and that the album was released in January of this year.

Released in January 2020, with a second deluxe version released in April, “Rare” was produced by Gomez herself and released through Interscope Records.

The singer worked with several of the top producers, including Ian Kirkpatrick, Finneas, The Monsters & Strangerz, and more, putting together what she described as a “diary of the past few years.”

With a wide range of genres mixed with Gomez’s electropop sound, “Rare” saw the singer tackle an equally wide range of themes that focused primarily on her journey towards self-love and acceptance as well as empowerment.