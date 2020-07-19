Scarlett Johansson’s fiancé has the perfect solution to take out the competition!

When you’re engaged to one of the world’s most famous and beautiful actresses like Scarlett Johansson , sometimes jealousy can be a little complicated. However, Colin Jost has stated that he does not care about small things. The Saturday Night Live star and lead screenwriter, 38, told Howard Stern that he is not particularly bothered by his fiancee sharing onscreen romances and love scenes with his co-stars.

“I don’t think I have experimented yet,” Colin told Howard in one of his last episodes of his renowned radio show. “I think maybe five, ten years ago it would have been devastating. But if people love each other and want to be together, they will be together. And you have to have some kind of faith in that on some level. “

Still, true to his style, he did not miss an opportunity to joke about it, adding that he has tried to push Scarlett to do more animated work: “… however, he can do a lot of voice work.” Who also missed the opportunity to make a joke about it was actor Adam Driver who shared the screen with Johansson in the acclaimed 2019 “Marriage Story”.

While on Saturday Night Live in January, Driver, who played Scarlett’s husband in the film Noah Baumbach, expressed when remembering that he kissed the actress: “I basically kissed Colin Jost if you think about it!” Despite the jokes, both Jost and Johansson know they have nothing to worry about. The actress had previously expressed about her future husband: “He is very optimistic, carefree, fun, pleasant. Those are the qualities that really attracted me to him. “

The third time’s the charm