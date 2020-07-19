New York is with Irina Shayk | the new social and fashion queen

Who was going to tell us a few years ago when we met Irina Shayk -for the most confused, we remember that she presented herself to the world as a Russian supermodel coming from the hand of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, her partner at the time- that she would be now with 33 years when her career as an international model was going to consolidate reaching top model levels. She is the new muse of Burberry, Calvin Klein, Moschino, and Versace, but besides being the protagonist of campaigns all these signatures, Irina has confirmed his reign in fashion (at the same level as l sisters as Hadid or Kendall Jenner)This week, where she has received the approval of New York, one of the fashionista peaks that every person related to the world intends to conquer and, yes, Irina Shayk has succeeded.

As you know, these days the city of skyscrapers is involved in its Fashion Week and style is lived in style. More than ten days of fashion shows, presentations, front rows, perched on the street … that this year has acquired their own name, that of Irina Shayk as the new queen of fashion in New York. All tests below.

Bold American designer Jeremy Scott placed her in the front row of a luxury front row for her show. Irina Shayk, dressed in a black mini- blazer type dress, sitting next to Gigi Hadid and Heidi Klum, managed to stand out from the rest of the attendees’ tops thanks to her sensuality and innate elegance.

The truth is that the look that the Russian model wore to attend the Jeremy Scott fashion show received much more praise from critics than that of her partner Gigi Hadid.

Trusting Irina, Laura Kim, and Fernando García, creative directors of the firm, confirm to the world that the role of the top model on the catwalks is essential. And more if we consider that this show, one of the most relevant and expected, brought together personalities such as fashion editor Anna Wintour, actresses Priyanka Chopra and Katie Holmes, designer Carolina Herrera and Spanish model Eugenia in the front row. Silva.