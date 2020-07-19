Naya Rivera was about to take a role from Jennifer Lawrence

After hearing the news of the death of Naya Rivera, director Scott Derrickson has revealed that he was about to direct The Hunger Games with the Glee actress as the protagonist.

I loved the first Hunger Games novel and vividly remember its description of 16-yr-old Katniss Everdeen as “slender with black hair and olive skin.” When meeting the producer about possibly directing it, I said that while reading the book I always imagined Naya Rivera as Katniss. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 14, 2020

“I loved the first novel of The Hunger Games and vividly recall its description of 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen as ‘skinny with black hair and olive skin.’ When I met the producer at the prospect of directing it, I said that while reading the book I always imagined Naya Rivera as Katniss, “he posted on Twitter. Finally, the interpreter did not get the role, which went to Jennifer Lawrence.

Derrickson also did not direct the franchise, which eventually featured Gary Ross in its first installment and Francis Lawrence in the three subsequent tapes.

Rivera rose to fame thanks to her role as Santana in Glee, a character she played for six seasons. Later she joined the series Maids and Wicked and participated in the movie Mad Families. Her latest project was Step Up: High Water, fiction that started on YouTube.

The actress disappeared last Wednesday, July 8, when she went with her son to Lake Piru (California) and rented a boat to sail. After six days of searching, the star’s lifeless body was found in the water. According to the authorities, Rivera died due to accidental drowning. The researchers consider several hypotheses in this regard, but the most solid suggests that the interpreter could be a victim of the lake currents. “The idea is that the boat began to drift, was not anchored, and that she gathered enough energy to get her son back to the boat, but not enough to save herself,” the county police department revealed. Fortune.