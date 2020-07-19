Millie Bobby Brown has just worn the Nike Air Force 1 viral sneaker that everyone is looking for.

Nike’s famous Air Force 1 are the shoes of a generation … like all generations. Decades-old shoes have a cult following across every subgroup and demographic. In the early 2000s, Nelly wrote an entire song about street wear and almost 20 years later, every girl in Zoomer and VSCO has at least one pair in her closet. If you do n’t have a pair, it’s probably because they’ve been selling non-stop for months.

10 stylish ways to wear your Air Force Nike

As the designated style icon of anyone born after 2004, Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things has , of course, copied a couple of his own. This week, the actress put on her viral shoe (in a PLATFORM version, no less) as an accessory to what could be the most Gen Z outfit ever to hit the Internet.

Millie hopped on a new bike with a cropped tank, gray racers, and plenty of dainty necklaces, all with her hair tied up in pastel paste straight from the VSCO Girls Starter Pack.