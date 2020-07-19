Mia Khalifa vs. BangBros: The Story of the Controversy Shaking Up Porn

Despite retiring several years ago, Mia Khalifa is still considered today as one of the world’s most popular porn stars.

In fact, his videos still continue to be at the top of the popularity lists of most of the most visited triple X streaming portals.

But the now influencer, who has even dedicated herself to being a sports commentator, highlights, again and again, the costs she has had to pay for the stigmatization of her decisions by being part of the porn industry.

For example, in addition to putting bad treatment experiences on sets, he also revealed the economic loss he suffered, claiming that he was manipulated to sign a lousy contract.

Despite being one of the most requested actresses of her time, she has constantly explained that she only made $ 12 thousand dollars (Around 9 million 500 thousand Chilean pesos), translating into close to a thousand dollars per scene. It has not become a millionaire precisely.

The adult film actress has also claimed that she never received the significant royalties that she should have received from the producer Bangbros, one of the companies that used it. The same continues to receive income for presenting its content for free on portals such as Pornhub.

Along these lines, and according to Khalifa, the abusive contracts that he questions are exposed by contrasting the income generated by other agreements of the same type. For example, if you had made a deal with Pornhub on your own, you claim you would have made at least $ 500,000.

All those kinds of claims even gave rise to an interview with the BBC, where Khalifa made clear his current position against porn, exposing the cost he must face.

“ I think post-traumatic stress occurs mainly when I go outside. Due to the looks I have, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And I’m so embarrassed. It makes me feel like I’ve lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I’m only on a Google search, ”he said.

Mia Khalifa also expressed that she was only seen as “a machine to make money” by her pornographic employers and that she even claimed for the controversial scene she made with a hijab, assuring that it would give rise to her being murdered for the religious offense. However, she postulates, it was not heard.

All that controversy was reactivated this month, since more than 1,800,000 people have signed a petition on the Change.org portal, giving rise to a campaign to have their videos removed from sites like Pornhub.

At the same time, in this initiative, which has received wide support on TikTok, they also demand that the producer BangBros return the Internet domains that it owns in the name of Khalifa.

Mia herself, through her network accounts, wrote her demands about it two weeks ago. “‘ These men who yell at me are the same men who click on me.’ But screw it, tonight more than a million people signed the petition to claim the name of my domain from BangBros and stop with the constant republication of my videos that have haunted me for six years. Thank you, I know this is a mountain of fighting, but we need a change for the future of the girls and the precedent must start somewhere, ”he explained on Instagram.

Faced with this situation, Bangbros now sent a letter for Khalifa to cease and desist in his allegations. He also created a website (Factsbeatfiction.com) in which they deny Khalifa’s statements, calling them defamatory.

” Although Mia has made many false statements, insinuations and accusations, we have tried to keep silent and let you have your publicity stunt unanswered. Mia has taken our silence as a ‘everything is clear’ to not only continue, but to increase her false statements. Therefore, we have no choice but to respond to the most obvious and objectively false statements. The following are facts about Mia’s fiction ”, they postulate on the new portal.

According to the producer, in her time as an actress she actually earned more than $ 178 thousand dollars in her collaborations, stressing that she also worked with other producers. Hence, they assure that their income is higher than the $ 12 thousand dollars it claims.

Among several of the other points in question, Khalifa’s statements about his time in the adult industry dispute, since she assures that he only spent three months. BangBros, meanwhile, says she worked in the industry from 2014 to 2017. And all of that was accompanied by an Instagram video.

Without providing further evidence in this regard, the situation has given rise to both sides having their defenders, although it should be noted that Khalifa has not referred to the creation of the new BangBros portal or the response of the producer, which until now has not been had referred.

But since the exactriz has put on the table that its intention is really to set a precedent, this confrontation is probably not even close to ending.