Mia Khalifa: adult movie star seeks to take control of her videos she shot for the porn industry

Mia Khalifa, the well-known adult film actress, has received massive public support for removing the pornographic videos in which she appears on the internet.

It is more than one occasion, Mia Khalifa stated that her journey within the world of the pornographic industry was a bad experience. These comments made caused nearly two million users to support the request he made.

It should be noted that the videos in which Mia Khalifa participates are still one of the most viewed within the network since she is considered one of the most famous porn stars in the world. Although she assured that she only spent a short time within the industry (October 2014 to February 2015).

Also, the pornographic exactly revealed that the producer that hired her, BangBros, would only have paid her the sum of $ 12,000 for all the work she did while acting within the porn cinema.

Mia Khalifa expressed feeling very disappointed, since this amount seems very little to her due to the mistreatment she received during the filming. Also, she said that she suffers from post-traumatic stress after the adult videos.

“It is mainly activated when I go outside because I feel that people can see through my clothes and I am very embarrassed and it makes me feel like I have lost all my privacy. Because I’m on a Google search. ” Mia Khalifa mentioned in an interview with Stephen Sackur on the BBC’s Hard Talk program.

What did producer BangBros say to Mia Khalifa?

After revealing several things during her time as a star for porn movies, the producer BangBros did not sit idly by and responded to the protests made by Mia Khalifa.

Although Mia has made many false statements, innuendoes, and accusations, we have tried to remain silent and allow her to have her publicity stunt unanswered. Mia has taken our silence as a ‘everything is clear’ to not only continue, but to increase her false statements, ”BangBros said in a statement.

Another of the responses issued by the producer, is that they claim to have paid the adult film actress a sum of $ 178,000, and not the 12,000 that the now influencer and sports commentator mentioned.

In addition, BangBros ensures that Mia Khalifa did not spend three months in porn cinema, but spent around three years: from 2014 to 2017.