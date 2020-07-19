Kendall Jenner has a strange way of being that could disappoint his fans

Kendall Jenner is one of the most followed women on Instagram, her casual style but always with an original and uncontracting touch is imitated by millions of her fans.

The model during the confinement found in social networks a way of being “close” to her followers, sharing stories is that she manages to communicate some things.

For example, recently, the figure of Calvin Klein was as shocked as other celebrities when he saw that in the United States people failed to meet certain standards in the face of the pandemic.

So the co-founder of Kendall & Kylie decided to post a photo where she wears a somewhat “threatening” mask, which urged her fans to maintain security measures.

On the other hand, the fashionable businesswoman was criticized by her colleague and former waitress Julia Carolan, since during her years as a girl she was able to document the behavior of some celebs.

Unfortunately for those who adore the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner you have to assume it, she has a way of being that leaves a lot to be desired. Carolan said Kendall doesn’t even look at the workers.

While there are people on the Internet who identify with memes where one says that they thank the waiters for everything, the image of Burberry on the contrary is not even capable of ordering their food.

According to Julia, the member of the reality show “KUWTK” has one of her assistants make the request for her, but to minimize the criticism, she leaves the room for doubt because she believes that perhaps Jenner is “very shy”.