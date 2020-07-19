Karol G infarcts in pink mesh leggings and semi-transparent jacket

What was long a genre almost entirely dominated by men, is undergoing a major shift. In recent years, the most successful reggaeton songs are performed by women, among them, Karol G leads the way like a queen.

The Colombian singer, the interpreter of Tusa and Mi Cama, has managed to impose herself in what was considered an inhospitable place for women. Usually, victims of machismo-laden songs, they are now giving feminine optics to the popular beat.

Karol G has ensured that she is the highest representative. He has collaborated with artists of the stature of Nicki Minaj and the Jonas Brothers, being Anuel AA , his sentimental partner, who will accompany him in most of his songs. Beyond her talent, the reggaeton has a great body that drives her followers crazy.

Karol G infarcted in pink mesh leggings

In a photo that was shared by the account @karolg.anuel.rhlmg, she wears pink leggings, made of mesh fabric, leaving a lot of skin exposed. He combined it with a jacket made of the same material, finished with a more transparent mesh that would stop in traffic at any time.

The singer is used to wearing this type of outfit, with an aesthetic that is more inclined to obvious sensuality, playing a bit with that innocent side that usually has a great hook with the male audience.