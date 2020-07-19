Irina Shayk is videotaped doing this: Attention!

Irina Shayk knows very well how to get attention. The Russian model uses her body very well when it comes to posing or doing a catwalk and that is why she is one of the most sought-after top models in the world.

In one of her last photo passes we could see her in a motorcycle dress (yes, literally), in which the Russian appeared showing her qualities and when she turned around showing a little mischief and hinting at a cheek. And it is that Irina in her work is one of the best and she likes to have fun and not make it official.

Bradley Cooper has already redone his life

It seems that the separation of Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper because of the horns that the actor put on him has already been left behind for the American, who is showing that he is one of the greatest flirts in Hollywood and seems to have a new relationship.

Bradley Cooper has been seen flirting with actress Ana de Armas at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles after lunch between actors. Several assure that there is something between them.