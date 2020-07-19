Singer Shawn Mendes will donate, through his Shawn Mendes Foundation and in association with the Global Citizen Year, $ 250,000 to finance the Global Citizen Academy, with which they will seek to help train future world leaders, Variety reported.

The project was described as a leadership experience for high school graduates; awards scholarships based on petitioners’ need, will have its own curriculum and its own speaker program for social issues such as racial justice, climate change and human rights. Mendes, in turn, will serve as global youth president for the institution, which will seek to recruit students from around the world; likewise, the artist will help future speakers of the Liderazgo en Acción project.

“Our world needs young people now more than ever. It has been truly inspiring to see so many young activists use their voices. By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact, ”he said.

Abby Falik, founder and CEO of Global Citizen Year, said in a statement that young people of the so-called Generation Z have recently been asked to step forward to be leaders, but that no one had lent them the tools to it. Help Shawn Mendes to future leaders with $ 250,000