Elders of a residence recreate the covers of the most iconic records

During confinement we have found many different ways to pass the days. New routines have involved more than alternative ways to complete them. From a passion for cooking to exhaustive workouts.

A group of London elders has found their love for music again, betting on the most original idea. Since their residence in the United Kingdom, they have adapted the most emblematic covers of the history of record companies.

A proposal from the director of the center that has been shared by him in networks. Grandparents and grandmothers stepped into the shoes of the most relevant stars of all time.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

Covers like that of Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen, Bad by Michael Jackson, Aladdin Sane by David Bowie, 21 by Adele, 1989 by Taylor Swift or Enema of the State by Blink-182. A list completed with artistic references such as Madonna or Elvis. None of these figures has resisted this peculiar group.

Even the center workers have wanted to give their faces to the project, recreating the cover of Queen II. Snapshots that rescue the best version of the pandemic.