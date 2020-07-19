Elders of a residence recreate the covers of the most iconic records

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
Ancianos de una residencia recrean las portadas de los discos más icónicos

During confinement we have found many different ways to pass the days. New routines have involved more than alternative ways to complete them. From a passion for cooking to exhaustive workouts. 

A group of London elders has found their love for music again, betting on the most original idea. Since their residence in the United Kingdom, they have adapted the most emblematic covers of the history of record companies.

A proposal from the director of the center that has been shared by him in networks. Grandparents and grandmothers stepped into the shoes of the most relevant stars of all time.

Covers like that of Born in the USA  by Bruce SpringsteenBad by Michael JacksonAladdin Sane by David Bowie21  by Adele1989  by Taylor Swift or  Enema of the State by Blink-182. A list completed with artistic references such as Madonna or Elvis. None of these figures has resisted this peculiar group.

Even the center workers have wanted to give their faces to the project, recreating the cover of Queen II. Snapshots that rescue the best version of the pandemic. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here