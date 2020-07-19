Constantine director recently spoke to Keanu Reeves about making a sequel

Francis Lawrence, who directed Keanu Reeves in Constantine (2005), says he spoke to the John Wick star about making a sequel to the movie. The supernatural thriller, which was a very free adaptation of the comic book character, was Lawrence’s first feature film . He then did I Am Legend with Will Smith and directed the last three Hunger Games movies as well as the spy thriller Jennifer Lawrence (unrelated) Red Sparrow in 2018. Constantine It was a big-budget movie that, at the time, was not well received by fans or critics.

Many refused to choose Reeves for the role, given that Constantine is from Liverpool and is based in London. The film changed the setting to Los Angeles and has only a passing resemblance to the comics. However, Constantine has gained a second life in recent years, and many appreciate Reeve’s opinion of the character beyond how it differs from the comics. It has also been appreciated for its witty visuals and well-directed action pieces. Rumors of a sequel have floated for years, and earlier this month, JJ Abrams was reported to have He is involved in a new movie, although it is unclear whether it will be a reboot or not.

Now Lawrence has added fuel to the fire by saying he has spoken to Reeves and producer Akiva Goldsman about making a sequel, in a recent interview. Lawrence says the three men wanted to do a lower-budget R-rated sequel. He goes on to say that they’ve talked about it recently and that given their worship in recent years, it would be a smart move. However, he also acknowledges that he doesn’t even know who owns the rights to the character, but says he thinks it’s crazy that studios don’t want to make another Constantine movie with Keanu.

“I think we all wanted to do it. It was successful enough. We wanted to make a responsible movie, rated R. By responsible, I mean we would make a movie that wouldn’t cost as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. We worked in the sequel for a while. We’ve been talking about that recently. It’s always caught us all because we all love the movie, and especially realizing there’s a real cult behind this movie, it would be fun to do it. With Keanu, we’ve talked about that. Unfortunately, I don’t even remember who has the rights, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes. You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don’t have that character available for television or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it’s crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to make another movie. We’ll see what happens.”

Lawrence, however, seems to be hinting that he is hoping for a sequel. It’s unclear if that would mean getting involved in the recently announced Abrams movie, or if he expects his version to be one of the different versions of the character. But he’s certainly willing to make a sequel happen along with Reeves. The prospect of a sequel to the 15-year-old movie is appealing. The first movie definitely has its flaws, but, looking back, it was probably a little ahead of its time, which ultimately only found an audience in recent years. The TV version was canceled after a season, although the character has found a home in Legends of Tomorrow from DC.