Colin Jost met Scarlett Johansson when she was 23 years old.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star met her fiancé on the sketch show in 2006, when he started writing on the show and remembers that she was much more ‘mature’ than he was, despite being only 20 years old.

He wrote in his book ‘A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir’: “I got eight sketches on the show my freshman year, including an open one and a parody of MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, starring first-time presenter Scarlett Johansson. She just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturity she was here [way above] and I was here [way below]. She says she remembers thinking that I was ‘cute’, but I know how she looked and that’s not the word she would have used. ‘Shaggy’ would have been generous. ‘Slovenly’, more precise. She said she had a grace and a smile that she had never seen in any other human yet. “

Meanwhile, Colin previously admitted that he was “so scared” of the marriage before committing to the Hollywood actress.

He said: “I am going to get married and it is crazy. I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who had just gotten married, or was about to get married, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. God, you have to … what could go wrong? Then you talk to someone who has been married for five years and they tell you: “Don’t rush… you have your whole life ahead of you. You do not have children. Are the worst”. “