Colin Jost does not want to become the “Lord of Scarlett Johansson”

Almost since the beginning of her career, Scarlett Johansson has been one of the most desired women in Hollywood and, between 2018 and 2019, she could also boast of being the highest-paid actress in the mecca of cinema. And ironically, all those titles only manage to intimidate their suitors.

The humorist Colin Jost, whom he met in 2006 while participating as a guest star in the program ‘Saturday Nigth Live’, acknowledges that he was distressed by the possibility that his romantic relationship with the attractive interpreter would overshadow his career and in the end he would only get to know him. like Scarlett’s boyfriend.

“That was definitely one of my concerns. The good part is that everyone liked him in ‘SNL’. It’s not like he started dating someone who was a monster and suddenly was always around. But I was worried about how it would affect my identity. I was worried about anything that didn’t look like comedy or that would take me out of that world, “he admitted during an interview on the show ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on SiriusXM. “It is important that you maintain your own identity and continue doing your things,” he added to clarify how he solved those doubts.

Another challenge faced by the couples of the interpreters is to get the idea that eventually they will have to see them on the big screen starring in a passion scene with another professional partner, who they may even meet in person.

“I don’t think it’s something that has happened since we’ve been together so I experienced something similar,” he admitted about his specific case. “I think I’m going to encourage her to take on roles in animated movies, and just do dubbing jobs,” she joked.