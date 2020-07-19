Camila Cabello gives this to her fans and leaves everyone happy

Camila Cabello is in her Miami home complying with the corresponding isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. To alleviate the confinement, she made an acoustic recital on her YouTube channel from her home.

In a video in gray tones, the singer delighted her followers with an interpretation of her best-known songs. Within hours of its release, the publication has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Last week, in this same framework, Cabello uploaded a clip to her Instagram account singing “Señorita”, the song that established her as one of the queens of pop.

This is not the first time that the native of Cuba uses social media to share her music. Since the quarantine began, she publishes videos in which she surprises her followers interpreting her music.

The former member of Fifth Harmony took advantage of being confined with Shawn Mendes, her boyfriend, to give her fans an Instagram live singing a duet. They also reversed a song by Ed Sheeran, a singer-songwriter whom both admire.

Although the coronavirus forced the star to move away from the stage since she was forced to reschedule her last world concert tour, she tries to take it as calmly as possible.

The artist takes advantage of the time of isolation to please her fans, but she also uses it to dedicate it to herself and to do everything that in the frenzy of her life she cannot do like reading, meditating and reconnecting with her roots.

Cabello affirmed her social commitment to the Black Lives Matter cause, advocating on her behalf in publications, in which she encourages her followers to become aware of racial issues and invites them to sign petitions.