Amber Heard faked blows to the face: friend of Jhonny Depp

Actress Amber Heard simulated bruises on her face to blackmail her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their divorce, a longtime friend of the Hollywood star said Friday during the London defamation case against The Sun newspaper.

The protagonist of “Pirate of the Caribbean” has been involved in a process against the English tabloid and its NGN publishing group before the High Court in London since last week.

The 57-year-old star accuses The Sun of having portrayed him as a “handcuff puncher” in 2018, assuming he hit Heard, something he has always denied.

Since their 2017 divorce after two years of a tumultuous marriage, Depp and Heard, 34, have accused each other of violence.

Following Depp’s testimony, where he was asked for several days about his drug and alcohol use, statements by the actor’s employees questioned Heard’s credibility.

On the ninth day of hearings this Friday, artist Isaac Baruch, his friend of 40 years, claimed that Heard’s bruises, especially red marks around the eye, visible in photos published in the press in 2016, were false.

“He filed a fraudulent complaint about domestic violence … to blackmail him during the divorce,” said Baruch, questioned by video conference from Los Angeles.

Baruch explained seeing the actress the day after an incident in May 2016 during which Johnny Depp, according to her, threw a cell phone in her face.

Baruch saw it “within 30 centimeters” but did not see “a single mark”: “nothing”. He specified that he was “100% sure” that he only had makeup.

According to Johnny Depp’s attorneys, the photo was retouched.

Sasha Wass, who defends NGN, tried to pass Baruch on as an unreliable witness, living at the expense of Johnny Depp, who was hosting him for free and gave him tens of thousands of dollars.

Wass submitted an undated recording in which the actress indicated to one of her employees that she had “hidden” her bruises.

Amber Heard, present at the hearings, will give her version of the events starting Monday, during the third and last week of the trial.