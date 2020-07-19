Amber Heard abused Johnny Depp, declares actor’s bodyguards

Friday July 17, 2020 London. Johnny Depp’s security chief said that Amber Heard physically abused the Hollywood star during his stormy marriage, presenting his testimony in support of the actor’s lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, which accuses him of having assaulted his ex-wife. .
Depp’s attorneys also released statements from two of the actor’s former partners, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, who said they could not reconcile Heard’s allegations of violence with the kind and loving man they met.
Depp sued News Group Newspapers, editor of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article in which he was referred to as a
beating husband , which he flatly denies.
In a written statement filed when he appeared in court on Thursday, security officer Sean Bett stated that “during the course of Mr. Depp and Mrs. Heard’s relationship, she was verbally and physically abusive with the actor.
On many occasions, I witnessed how he yelled at Mr. Depp. He also told me on multiple occasions that Mrs. Heard had physically abused him , he stated.
Bett, a former Los Angeles police officer who has worked for Depp for a decade, noted that he regularly had to get the Pirates of the Caribbean star out of bad situations when Heard was in an
abusive mood .
Mrs. Heard often behaved this way when she drank. I learned to recognize the signs to get out of the situation before it got worse , he said.
Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 sitcom Seducer’s Diary and were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. She filed for divorce the following year, which was finalized in 2017.
Reject accusations
The Sun’s defense builds on Heard’s allegations of 14 incidents of Depp violence between 2013 and 2016, including on his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia and a private plane. He denies them all and alleges that she was the aggressor.
In a week and a half of testimony, Judge Andrew Nicol has heard from Depp – who accused Heard of compiling a dossier of false arguments against him – and several current and past employees who have endorsed his version of events. Heard is due to submit her version next week.
Bett was questioned Thursday by The Sun’s attorney Sasha Wass, who questioned his statement that he never saw Heard with bruises or marks on his face or body, but he did Depp with injuries inflicted by his wife.
There was a dispute over the date of a bruised face photo taken by Bett of the actor, and Wass suggested that the former agent was lying to protect his boss.
You can call me a liar a hundred times. I’m not. I’m telling the truth , Bett argued.
Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder were planning to present evidence in person, but the actor’s lawyer said yesterday that he no longer needed to call them to the witness stand, because The Sun does not refute the argument that Depp was never violent towards them.
Depp and Paradis, a French singer, had a son and daughter during their 14-year relationship, which ended in 2012. Ryder, a well-known American actress, was his girlfriend for several years in the 1990s.
In her written statement, Ryder noted that she was ” shocked, confused and upset” when she heard about the allegations against Depp.
“He was never violent towards me. Nor was it abusive at all. He was never violent or abusive to anyone in my presence.
I don’t want to call anyone a liar, but I can’t believe that such horrible allegations are true , he added.
Paradis noted in her statement that she always knew Depp as
a kind, caring, generous and non-violent person and father .
He stated that Heard’s allegations of abuse were not at
all like the real Johnny I know. I can say that he was never violent or abusive to me .