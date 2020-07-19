Amber Heard abused Johnny Depp, declares actor’s bodyguards

Friday July 17, 2020 London. Johnny Depp’s security chief said that Amber Heard physically abused the Hollywood star during his stormy marriage, presenting his testimony in support of the actor’s lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, which accuses him of having assaulted his ex-wife. .

Depp’s attorneys also released statements from two of the actor’s former partners, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, who said they could not reconcile Heard’s allegations of violence with the kind and loving man they met.

Depp sued News Group Newspapers, editor of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article in which he was referred to as a beating husband , which he flatly denies.

In a written statement filed when he appeared in court on Thursday, security officer Sean Bett stated that “during the course of Mr. Depp and Mrs. Heard’s relationship, she was verbally and physically abusive with the actor.

On many occasions, I witnessed how he yelled at Mr. Depp. He also told me on multiple occasions that Mrs. Heard had physically abused him , he stated.

Bett, a former Los Angeles police officer who has worked for Depp for a decade, noted that he regularly had to get the Pirates of the Caribbean star out of bad situations when Heard was in an abusive mood .

Mrs. Heard often behaved this way when she drank. I learned to recognize the signs to get out of the situation before it got worse , he said.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 sitcom Seducer’s Diary and were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. She filed for divorce the following year, which was finalized in 2017.

Reject accusations

The Sun’s defense builds on Heard’s allegations of 14 incidents of Depp violence between 2013 and 2016, including on his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia and a private plane. He denies them all and alleges that she was the aggressor.