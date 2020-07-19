Amazing! Selena Gomez showed how she recorded her latest video

MEXICO- It was recently revealed that supposedly tiktoker Rod Contreras had confirmed that he was no longer in a love relationship with also tiktoker Mont Pantoja, but that being such a strong affection, they continued to maintain a great friendship. Recall that the controversy around Rod Contreras is because they claimed that he played with the feelings of Mont Pantoja, while and was in love with Domelipa.

However, as the rumors continued, the followers of Mont Pantoja began to notice that he was spending more and more time with Edwin Mendoza and that even the looks gave them away. So several of his followers began to speculate that there could be something between young people, ensuring that they make a beautiful couple and that Mont Pantoja, looks much better without Rod Contreras, who supposedly only played with him.

So, several of the young tiktoker’s followers are more than excited that there can be a relationship between her and Edwin. They even say that Mont Pantoja looks very happy. However, there are also those who consider that they are simply friends, and that the relationship with Rod Contreras may still have a future, and that it is all about simple speculation by fans.

Everything was left in memories

However, Mont Pantoja and Edwin Mendoza, created more speculation, by publishing a video on TikTok, with what appears to be a dedication of love. Quickly the comments were immediate, and several assure that “They deserve each other”, “They would make a beautiful couple” and “Mont looks more beautiful without Rod”. And although neither of them has confirmed or denied that there is any kind of relationship, Mont Pantoja fans are just waiting to see her happy.

What is a fact is that those who admired the couple made up of Rod Contreras and Mont Pantoja , have been disappointed. Since they wanted to see them together for a longer time and have even turned to the old publications of the girl. Where the couple seemed to be inseparable, but confirm again, that she deserved someone better. However, they continue to be based on simple speculation.