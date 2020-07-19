Adele dazzles in a sheer dress with animal print

Ever since he surprised the world with his weight loss, the public has become obsessed with Adele. The singer, the multiple Grammy winner, now sports a slimmer figure and is proud of it by sharing it on her social networks with a big smile, on her birthday.

Wearing a short black dress and nothing else, the interpreter of Hello and Someone like you posed barefoot in the garden of her house under an ornate arch, celebrating her birthday and showing the world her new figure, one that she achieved thanks to a strict diet and daily exercise routine.

Adele more sensual than ever with an animal print dress

Now with a new style, Adele dares to use more daring pieces of clothing. In a photo shared by @adelehero, the British singer is shown posing in a body-hugging sheer transparent dress made of animal print fabric.

Embroidered with crystals, she used the piece of clothing for an official event, where she attended with one of her best friends. In the comments, fans wrote, “She still looks beautiful and retains the same talent. As long as she is happy, I am happy” and “Beautiful and Queen of Music.”

Adele faces romance rumors with a rapper

In recent weeks, after a friendly Instagram interaction, the Oscar winner has had to face romance rumors with British rapper Skepta. Neither of them has commented on it, but apparently there is good chemistry between the two.