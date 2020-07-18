Who managed to dethrone Kylie Jenner as the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram

The socialite Kylie Jenner was displaced from the first place, now she is second in the list of personalities that charge more for publishing sponsored content.

On this occasion, actor Dwayne Johnson once again conquered this new record on social media, becoming the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram.

This information was released by the British marketing company, Hopper HQ, who annually presents their list of “Instagram Rich List 2020” with the names of the hundred people who earn the most on the social network.

Third is Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, for whom his posts are valued at $ 889,000, according to the British marketing firm. He is followed by another of the Kardashian clan sisters, Kim Kardashian, and later by Ariana Grande.

Dwayne Johnson, known as La Roca, is the most profitable on Instagram, charging more than a million dollars to publish sponsored content on his account with more than 187 million followers. In the case of the 22-year-old businesswoman, Kylie, this 2020 is in second place with 986 thousand dollars per publication.