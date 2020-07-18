What has Brad Pitt completely devastated after his divorce from Angelina Jolie

The strained relationship between Brad Pitt and his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt does not seem to have any chance of improvement. On several occasions, Brad Pitt’s eldest son has made statements in which he has hinted, never directly, that the relationship between the two is non-existent and will continue to be so.

The American medium, Us Weekly, has confined that after the return of the father to Angelina Jolie’s house, there has been no conversation between them. Just as the rest of the brothers do maintain the relationship and it seems that it is improving more and more, Maddox is not for the work after the dispute that father and son had in 2016 and that was the beginning of the end.

That same discussion was one of the many reasons Angelina Jolie ended her marriage to Brad. Now that Maddox is living with his mother after returning from university earlier than expected due to the pandemic, it seems that Pitt would have attempted an approach with his son, who would have failed once again.