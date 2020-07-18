Victoria Justice se convierte en nuevo miembro de los Premios Grammys

Victoria Justice, American actress and singer known for having starred in the series ‘ Victorious ‘ on Nickelodeon surprised all her loyal fans by announcing on her social networks that she has been invited to be a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States, organization in charge of the Grammys Awards.

The news was revealed through a message published on her Twitter account, there Victoria Justice mentioned that music has been a very important element in her life and that for this reason, she felt very honored to have received the invitation to be part of the organization that year after year recognizes the best of the music industry in the United States.

“More than excited to be a new member of @ RecordingAcad / GRAMMYs. Music is such an important part of my life, it means that the world will be a voice in this vibrant community. Honored for having the opportunity to celebrate, represent, and reward music and its creators. #WeAreMusic” wrote the Victorious star on Twitter.

Beyond excited to be a new member of the @RecordingAcad / GRAMMYs. Music is such an important part of my life, it means the world to be a voice in this vibrant community. Honored to have an opportunity to celebrate, represent, & give back to the music & its creators. #WeAreMusic pic.twitter.com/kTxqHK2yZL — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice)

Internet users relive the enmity of Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice

The news that Victoria Justice is now an official member of the academy that year after year chooses the artists who compete for the acclaimed golden gramophone has caused the past enmity that she starred alongside Ariana Grande, who was her partner, to be revived on social networks. at Victorious.

According to rumors that circulated several years ago, the actress and singer were too envious of Ariana Grande due to the great talent she has, which she demonstrated within the series and which has positioned her as one of the most popular pop artists today.

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice starred in a rivalry in the past.

This rivalry ended and it could be confirmed that Ariana Grande does not have any kind of rancor against Victoria Justice, who she defended from an admirer of hers who tried to offend her through social networks.

