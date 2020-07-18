Troye Sivan releases his new song “Easy”

Troye Sivan released video of his new song “Easy”, the second single that he releases in this year 2020. It is a song titled Easy that is included in the singer’s imminent new EP, fifth of his discography, under the title In A Dream.

WE RECOMMEND YOU

Recall that Troye Silvan has collaborated with artists such as Ariana Grande, Martin Garrix, and more. She was invited to concerts by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swiff among others. Troye Sivan He is an electronic dance-pop actor and singer. Born in 1995 in South Africa, Sivan moved to Australia with his family at the age of two. Sivan started acting and singing from a young age, starring in the musical Oliver! in Perth in 2007 and playing the young Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. At the same time he began recording music videos and uploading them to the network, with which he managed to gain two million followers. Hired by EMI Australia, Sivan became a frequent presence in the rankings thanks to EP TRXYE (2014), WILD (2015) and the debut album Blue Neighborhood (2016). Sivan would strengthen his artistic personality, as well as his status as an incipient icon of the LGBT community, in the following Bloom (2018).