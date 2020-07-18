They release new versions of “Rain on me”, by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

After the release on May 22 of “Rain on me”, the collaboration of Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande that served as a promotional single for “Chromatica” -the last album of the first-, this Friday four new versions of the theme have been released. from ‘remixes’.

Purple Disco Machine, with a funk air, and Ralphi Rosario, keeping the house rhythm of the original song, are in charge of equipping “Rain on me” with their new personalities, for which each one has been in charge of working on two different tracks: a long version and a shorter one.