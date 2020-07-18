The viral photo of Jennifer Lopez daring with the 90’s hairstyle that is becoming a trend again

We already anticipated it a few months ago: the trend in 90s hairstyles returns and the famous ones are confirming it. The front locks that have been worn by women like Rosalía or Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa show that the return of this era is more than a fact and more and more celebs are joining it. If a few days ago it was Mariah Carey who changed her look with curly hair from the 90s, it is now Jennifer Lopez who has wanted to return to that decade with a hairstyle with which very few would dare.

Jennifer Lopez has updated her Instagram profile with an image that took little time to go viral and reach a million likes. It is a photograph in which the singer appears in the foreground with a very original and characteristic hairstyle from the 90s . JLo wears a scoop with two high bows with the stripe in the middle that we saw in his time artists such as Britney Spears or Gwen Stefani.

Now it has been the actress and dancer who has shown that it is a most flattering hairstyle, but only suitable for the most daring. And it is that, Jennfer Lopez has released her most 90s version also adding the famous ‘baby hairs’ creating a bang effect that is glued to the face with jelly. To complete the trend, JLo completed her look with a sweatshirt and large silver hoop earrings , also very characteristic of the decade.

Women like Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Chiara Ferragni or even Cristina Pedroche have already tried this hairstyle that seems only suitable for celebrities but is increasingly present in our day to day. Do you dare with him?