The scandal of the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande theme

Despite its success, the millions of reproductions and recognition, Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me with Ariana Grande was not well received by a nation, since they consider that her video clip and lyrics have something behind.

This is Ireland, because according to what was revealed, local radios maintain that this song that belongs to Gaga’s latest album , worships a ritual in the rain, for which it was temporarily prohibited.

“Rain On Me” by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga was temporarily banned on Irish radio stations.

The theme stopped playing through the country’s modulated frequency signal, because it doesn’t rain in Dublin, just since they premiered . Apparently, their announcers are a little superstitious.

We have decided to remove the song from our rotation for a few days to see if it stops raining.

The song is presumed to be a cult of rain, since it has not rained in Ireland since its release.

This was revealed by one of the 104FM drivers, news that many managed to impact, while others demonstrated their approval, because for them everything fit perfectly.

However, it is not the first time that this happens, in 2007, when Rihanna launched Umbrella, different UK stations took her out of her playing grid, because while it was 10 weeks of number one, it did not stop raining.

In the case of Spain, the opposite is true, Madrid meets a heat wave and it is also presumed to be due to the collaboration between the interpreter of Bad Romance and the actress.

Own Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have joked about this topic, on different occasions have talked about the climatic conditions brings Rain On Me, although everything is really pure superstition.