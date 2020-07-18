The most sensual photo of Shakira shot in the middle of nowhere

Barça escapes the league again. Another title that is left on the road and continues with his bad streak. And the criticism. The fans are very angry with all the players. They only know how to discuss and enjoy vacations. On the contrary, Real Madrid has not stopped working for a single day and has focused on the field of play, the result is none other than winning the Cup, one more. At the moment this lousy final could mean the farewell of Quique Setién, current coach of the first team.

Since last night, the players have not made any posts on their social networks. Instead, those of Real Madrid have celebrated the title with their followers. So have their respective women. In the case of the Barça wags, absolute silence. This time not a single publication. They all coincide.

Shakira’s latest publication corresponds to his walk through Castelldefels with his skate, a sport he became fond of during this confinement. This week, before the defeat of Barça, she was seen or rather heard, in the video that Gerard Piqué published on his Instagram account. The defender created controversy as he bobbed his balance atop a surfboard at top speed. The couple was spending the day in the Sau swamp in the company of their children.

Shakira has always liked the water. Most of the covers of their singles or video clips have some sequence or photograph in the sea. The Colombian has a toned body thanks to the hard sessions of Anna Kaiser, her personal trainer.

The artist’s fan accounts always post photos of her great physical change. From its beginnings in the 90s until today.