Shakira’s cousin poses like a sculpture, wearing tight black shorts

No one can say that Valerie Domínguez had a difficult time during her quarantine, since during all this time she has published photographs and videos on her social networks in which, in addition to looking very sexy, she gives positive recommendations and tips to her followers.

On this occasion, Shakira’s cousin showed her good balance, as she posed like a sculpture leaving one of her legs up, with a modern art painting as a background. Valerie wrote the message: “BALANCE • CONTROL • BALANCE It all begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to, has power over you, if you allow it. “

Although the Colombian has not released her closest project, in these weeks she has resumed Fashion Design, something she studied for several years in Milan, Italy. Valerie Domínguez seems to have a surprise for her fans: “This situation has allowed me to reconnect with my most creative side… So I went back to design and they don’t know the PLACERRRR that has been !! Take advantage of this moment to bring out the best in you !! 🤗 Soon they will know the result ”.

