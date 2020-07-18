Shakira’s cousin freaked out the nets without clothes and with provocative lingerie

Shakira’s cousin freaked out the nets on the bed in provocative lingerie. And it is that Valerie Domínguez is an excellent and provocative actress who is slowly advancing in the show business.

The “Miss Colombia” 2005 continues to sigh its more than 2 million followers with its great sensuality and beauty, Mdzol recalled.

Shakira’s cousin has gradually carved out her destiny in show business.

The sensual Colombian Valerie Domínguez has participated in different series.

Shakira’s cousin was noted for her talent and eroticism in the television series “The gentlemen prefer them gross.” This was done in 2010. There Valerie Domínguez was the spectacular Cristina.

This series was a complete success produced by Sony. It was based on the eponymous book written by Isabella Santo Domingo.

Another series where the provocative Valerie Domínguez stood out was A dream called salsa ”. There, in addition to acting, she danced.

Meanwhile, his fame and followers rise like foam on social networks. Because with her provocative photographs she has gained great popularity among the Latino public.

Look at the photograph we told you about at the beginning of the note. It just looks voluptuous and spectacular.