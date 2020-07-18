Shakira, this is the serious health problem that forces her to visit the doctor every month

A few years ago, Shakira saw the need to cancel one of her concert tours, something rare in the Colombian because if the singer has anything, it is a great commitment to her career but especially to her fans.

However, the reasons for the cancellation of this tour were powerful, everything was summarized in his health and that is that Barranquilla had a serious problem in his vocal cords.

This was announced through a press release through their social networks where, in addition to announcing the cancellation of some dates, he revealed the details of her illness and what had been happening to her recently.

“At the end of October, in the final stretch of my rehearsals, I felt an unusual hoarseness that kept me from singing. The doctors detected that bleeding had occurred in my right vocal cord”

Shakira continues in reviews

After this, Shakira was forced to go through the operating room, but her recovery was harsh, as announced in the same press release because the bleeding in her vocal cord was slow to disappear.

Fortunately, the result was successful, combined with the care that the singer followed, as the specialists pointed out; This was how Shakira was able to return to the stage and delight her followers again.

However, the care that Shakira must have with her vocal cords continues after the surgical intervention to which she underwent, month after month, the interpreter of Flies in the House goes to her GP in Barcelona to check that everything is going well. with the singer’s instrument.