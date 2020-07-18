Shakira, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus, in a virtual solidarity festival

Shakira, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber will be the main animators of the virtual solidarity festival that will take place on June 27 to raise funds for research into the coronavirus vaccine.

The meeting is organized by the European Commission (EC) and will be broadcast on its official social networks, in addition to various television networks in that continent, the EFE agency reported.

Also attending the festival will be Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens, organizers announced.

“Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talent to serve great causes,” EC President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The leader also stated that the European Union is “fully committed to guaranteeing fair access to an affordable vaccine as soon as possible and for all who need it.”

“Global citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help end COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere. We need equity. in global health and justice, “said Shakira.

The campaign has already raised just under € 1 billion, which is intended to develop and deliver tests, therapies and treatments against coronavirus.