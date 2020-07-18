Shakira came out of the running of the bulls and went to the beach

There is no doubt that Shakira is one of the most important singers in Latin music and this is mainly because she owns a captivating voice.

For his part, at 43 years of age, he has shown that his talent remains intact since earlier this year he broke it with Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl halftime show .

While another example of this is that her songs continue in the main positions of world music since she knows how to adapt to the genres of the moment.

As for her personal life, the beautiful Colombian is living a great moment with her family in Barcelona and taking into account the world situation we all live in, she has been exiled at home.

However, yesterday, photos were leaked where the famous singer is seen along with her children Sasha and Milan enjoying the beaches of the brilliant Spanish city despite the fact that it is recommended to stay inside the house.