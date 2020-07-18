“Selena Quintanilla made me embrace my roots”: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato , Karol G and Becky G recalled the influence that Selena Quintanilla has had on their careers during a special program released this Friday by Apple Music to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of “Dreaming of You”.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the publication of Selena’s fifth and final album, which came three months after the tragic death of the so-called queen of Tex Mex , who today has become a very important musical legend for the Latin culture in the United States.

“Selena influenced me as an artist and made me want to embrace my Hispanic roots, so I learned to sing in Spanish,” said Demi Lovato in the Apple special presented by Sandra Peña.

According to the artist, Selena’s music “was integrated” as part of her childhood and “is always remembered” in her home.

“When I remember the song ‘Dreaming of You’ I think of the movie, the scene where her fans say goodbye to her. It’s something that completely destroys me,” he added.

Also Becky G , one of the current representatives of the Latino community born in the United States, dedicated words to Quintanilla.

“This album meant and still means a lot to me, and I’m sure for many other people too. It means so much because it was an album in ‘Spanglish’,” said the author of “Mala Santa” about an artist who

“There are videos of me a year or two years old in which I go out dancing Selena songs,” he recalled. “Of course, when I grew up, it was when I really began to identify with her, not only through her music, but also her history “

For her part, Karol G said she first heard Selena at the age of 11, when she already dreamed of being a singer.

“My sisters and I were obsessed with his voice, his music and his style. And yes, it was super impressive for me because I was a girl, I was 11 years old, and I saw a person who had started at that same age and who had become in a superstar. I became obsessed with Selena from that moment, “he said.

Selena’s relatives also remembered the singer’s success during the show.

“What connects people to the album ‘Dreaming of You’ is that it represented Selena as a Mexican-American with a dream. We all have those dreams. It has to do with the fact that she was a very beautiful person on the inside and on the outside. It was real. It was modest, “said his sister Suzette Quintanilla.

The father, Abraham, stated that 25 years later he is still a proud father: “Selena’s impact is truly incredible. 25 years later, and they have not forgotten her. Her music continues to grow and grow, and we feel proud as a family”, said.