Ryan Reynolds teased Brad Pitt through social media

Actor Ryan Reynolds returned to attention on social media with an unexpected mockery of his partner Brad Pitt.

There is no doubt that actor Ryan Reynolds closely resembles his character Deadpool in real life, as he often expresses his acid humor on his social networks, which makes his fans love him more and more.

A few hours ago, Ryan Reynolds caught everyone’s attention by sharing on his Instagram Stories a joke directed especially at Brad Pitt, the actor with whom he shared a movie.

The Canadian actor decided to take the point of 56-year-old American Brad Pitt, since he shared a story on his official Instagram account with Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband.

Ryan Reynolds mocked the Hollywood actor by cutting his image to such an extent that you can hardly see who he is, along with the following phrase: “I worked with many great actors, this boy played Vanisher.”

Ryan Reynolds’ joke stems from Brad Pitt’s brief participation in the movie “Deadpool 2” where he played the character of “Vanisher” and only appeared once when he was on the scene of the electrocution that led to his death.

As expected, this joke drove fans of the Marvel character crazy who understood her the second they saw her, while the most distracted took time to understand what the young actor wanted to do.