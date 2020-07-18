Perfect legs: Shakira surprised again with a mini dress

The 43-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer, Shakira, is without a doubt one of the most important and successful Latino artists in the music industry. The popularity of soccer player Gerard Piqu’s wife crosses any border and his songs are reproduced in hundreds of countries around the world.

In recent weeks, the Loca performer has been shown enjoying outdoor exercise on her skateboard. With all the protection elements, the native of Barranquilla surprised her fans with how well she performs in this sport.

Returning to the viral photograph that circulates on Shakira’s social networks . In it we can see the South American woman wearing a skin-colored minidress with details of colored crystals.

The photograph of Piqu’s wife is not from now, it is a memory shared by a fandom dedicated to the life of the singer. Without a doubt, the businesswoman also has perfect legs.