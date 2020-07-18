OMG! Demi Lovato was chosen by Apple Music for a special program

The music charts in Spain are taking an unexpected turn: not only do they open the doors to artists like Ozuna, Bad Bunny or Anuel AA, but they expand their borders to the United Kingdom, for example. It turns out that the singer Harry Styles earned himself a privileged place with his song called Watermelon Sugar, as it slipped into the Top 100 published by Promusicae. This single has been published for 6 months and follows from his second album called Fine Line, but there is more good news.

For now it is located at number 89, however, it already has a gold certification given the greater number of reproductions that has added since its premiere on digital platforms. The curious thing is that he has not even entered the Top 100 of Spotify Spain, but this was not an impediment to achieve such a feat, taking into account that he recently completed four years as a soloist, since he separated from the British band One Direction.

Also, it is worth mentioning that Watermelon Sugar is in the top 10 in the United Kingdom as well as in the United States. Little by little, Harry takes flight so that he can be recognized as an international artist. And it is succeeding. This song, which features a video clip released in May, is also awarded a platinum and a gold album. Something very important in his musical career, despite the fact that he has had his ups and downs like every new artist.