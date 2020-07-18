Of comedy! Demi Lovato was furious with Google

UNITED STATES.- Although Hollywood stars tend to go into torpor at the “start” of the weekend, on the morning of this July 16, the famous singer Demi Lovato showed what her plans were for Thursday. Through her official Instagram account , the interpreter of “Sorry not sorry” made an analysis of an unexpected discovery. It seems that he knew the true backgrounds of the Internet and all that this brings with it.

According to the ‘ Instagram Storys ‘ that the young celebrity published, she was doing a regular search on the Amazon platform. Although she did not state what she was looking for, she did come up with a post that was “very familiar.” The item was a “Pop art” style painting, an artistic movement of the 20th century. It was characterized by using images and objects from popular culture, taken from the mass media or from everyday reality.

After doubt was born in her head, Demi Lovato decided to venture into the vast world of the Internet. This time, it would have required navigating one of the most important search engines in history « Google «. Her suspicions would have been well unfounded, as she got the same image of the painting on various objects, but the problem was not these objects, but the image itself.

The former Disney Channel star said that this photograph was very similar to one she starred in and said “I searched Google, and I realized that there are people who sell crap with this image.” Undoubtedly, she showed her annoyance, but she did not stop taking the novelty as a bad joke, so she also used emoticons that managed to cry with laughter.

Still, Demi Lovato isn’t entirely sure this is plagiarism from her snapshot. For this reason, she decided to ask her almost 90 million followers for help. When asked if these were just her ideas or if it really was precisely the same image. Without a doubt, the Internet covers a wide range of possibilities, and it would be impossible to see all its content. Especially if you are a famous star.