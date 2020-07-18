New Shakira and Black Eyed Peas song “Girl Like Me” revealed prior to release

“ Girl Like Me ” is the new thing from the Colombian singer that she will release with the group Black Eyed Peas, and a fragment of this song was leaked on social networks that left her wanting to hear it in full to the fans.

Shakira has become one of the most recognized Latin singers worldwide and has always remained in the public’s liking for her songs in both Spanish and English.

The girl from Barranquilla announced on her social networks that this Friday, June 19, the new song “ Girl Like Me ” would be released, which is part of the new album BEPTranslation by the US group Black Eyed Peas .

The excitement of the fans could not wait until the premiere and part of the new song by Shakira is already disseminated on social networks, which, although it cannot be heard in its entirety, has now conquered Internet users.

This premiere adds to the successes of the singer during this 2020, because in addition to her collaboration with the group, Shakira was part of Super Bowl 2020 alongside singer Jennifer Lopez; In addition, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania at age 43.