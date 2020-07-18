Justin Bieber could surprise with a rap in an upcoming collaboration?

Justin Bieber continues to surprise his fans, who are especially attentive to their social networks to see what news the singer brings each week. He recently surprised by a forceful message addressed to his followers, and now he could do it with a new collaboration in a rap.

The rumors are not unfounded, and the American artist loves to play with suspense. Bieber shared with his followers in one of his Instagram stories a fragment of Jack Harlow’s rap ‘WHATS POPPIN’, to which he added an unexpected ending.

The singer added his voice to Harlow’s as he rapped in one of the verses. At the moment the networks caught fire with the possibility that the teenage idol would release a remix with the rapper. To add more fuel to the matter, Justin Bieber published hours later another story from the SoundCloud platform in which the same fragment of ‘WHATS POPPIN’ appears, where he also labels rapper Jack Harlow. The one minute excerpt that can be heard on this digital platform.

So Justin Bieber has a verse on WHATS POPPIN? this is going to break a lot pic.twitter.com/reU7epWTBW — ʟɪᴀ (@trustedbieber) July 14, 2020

If the rumors are true, this would not be the first remix of this topic. Jack Harlow has already covered ‘WHATS POPPIN’ alongside fellow rapper Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez.

Neither the interpreter of ‘Changes’ nor the rapper has confirmed yet if what is rumored in the networks is true and if they are working on this collaboration. There is no doubt that fans would like to see their idol unfold in the field of rap, but Justin Bieber has already shown that his musical style can evolve and he could be exploring new styles, such as rap. The last collaboration of the American singer came to light just a few months ago, and it was with Ariana Grande in ‘Stuck With U’, a song recorded during the quarantine.