It is told and it is not believed: Between Zac Efron and Nicky Minaj there was fire!

Actor Zac Efron, 32, blew up a bomb this Thursday, July 16, in the Hollywood sphere. According to the international press, he was romantically linked to rap star Nicky Minaj, who has become famous for his success Anaconda released in 2013. While the American became known in the film industry with his participation as Troy Bolton in the Disney High School Musical youth series. But how did this supposed love affair happen?

According to local media reports, it all started in the city of Oropel as the celebrity would invite the performer to his West Hollywood mansion after sharing at a party. To continue, a source spoke to Star magazine and stated the following: “Zac and Nicky shared a hot night. And the 36-year-old artist took him to her residence, where they had a secret and together experience ”.

Little by little, the outcome of this fleeting love raised the temperature: “Minaj affirmed that her relationship with Efron was the best in her life.” She even emphasized: “Zac was the best lover the singer has ever had.” But there was a very noticeable difference: she wanted to deepen their relationship, while the actor did not feel the same. For this reason, they decided not to continue their love affair. It was this week that the news spread like wildfire in the international press.