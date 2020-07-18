Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper reach the first agreement after their breakup

The breakup of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk is on the way to becoming one of the great soap operas of recent times very close to the breakup between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. After knowing their separation and before the rumors of infidelity organizations part of the actor , the news now points to the agreement that the ex-partner would have reached regarding her daughter.

Amid the rumors that Cooper would be living even with Lady Gaga, the news of this narrated breakup assure that the couple would have finally agreed to obtain joint custody of their daughter Lea de Seine. Cooper would have agreed to exchange Los Angeles for New York, a city in which Shayk would have settled as soon as he broke his relationship with the interpreter.

According to the American newspaper Page Six, the agreement would have been made “without any kind of drama” because the model would be happy that the actor could be with his daughter and thus be able to fulfill his professional responsibilities in the fashion world. as one of the great icons of the catwalks.

“Her team is trying to find out if the actor would put a property in the model’s name. It is the only thing that is not resolved,” known sources of the model have reported to the media. Perhaps they point to the address that the couple has in the big American city and that both bought in the fall of last year. New York was the city chosen by the model to live after announcing the breakup and where she could be seen enjoying Pride.

Shayk is spending a few days with his mother in New York. The couple announced that they had broken their relationship in June and after four years of dating. Rumors of the possible breakup rang out during the promo for ‘A Star Is Born’ , the film directed by Cooper and starring Lady Gaga. At the moment, of the possible relationship between the two, no new news has been known.