In the style of Ariana Grande: the viral trick so that your high-tailed hairstyle does not fall apart easily

The so-called “high ponytail” is one of the most classic and easy to do hairstyles. It is also ideal for any occasion.

However, if you have done it, you will know that as the hours pass, the hairstyle could come loose if it is not properly attached.

In the opposite case, if it is very tight, it begins to bother some parts of the scalp.

To solve this problem, a Russian influencer virtualized a simple trick so that your ponytail does not fall apart, and is very similar to that of Ariana Grande , according to the Cosmopolitan site.

This is the Instagrammer Tanya Gubenko, who accumulates more than 260 thousand followers on the social network and usually shares tutorials for long hair.

Two elastics and a simple trick

As he explains in the clip that already accumulates more than 100,000 reproductions, you only need two hair elastics, and an infallible technique.

“I have tried more than 10 ways to tie a tail in my life. These 2 turned out to be the most effective and simple “, explains in the video.

In this way, the first thing you have to do is to collect your hair in a half tail, and the rest divide it into two parts. Finally, hold everything above the first pick.

This effect called ‘source’, will help your hair to be well fixed and above all, it will prevent your scalp from hurting, since there are two support points.

The second option, more elaborate, is to hook two clips to an elastic, and pass them at the base of the high tail, as shown in the video:

You shouldn’t spend all day with your hair tied up

The prolonged use of this type of hairstyles can interfere with hair growth in the areas where the hair is more taut (forehead and temples).

“Any updo or hairstyle that generates traction , especially if it is maintained and is repeated frequently, can predispose to tractional or traction alopecia, ” said dermatologist Alejandro Martín Gorgojo, from the International Dermatological Clinic, to El País.

In this context, the specialized hair care site RedenHair, specifies that this condition occurs by continuously abusing certain actions that stretch the hair for long periods, such as the use of elastics , caps or hats.

They also highlight that in most cases, it is a reversible hair loss , but that over time, it could become a permanent alopecia.

To prevent tractional alopecia, it is essential to keep your hair down . However, if you need to do a ponytail, you need to make sure it doesn’t pull your hair too far.