In bed and with underwear: Shakira’s cousin fell in love with her followers

With the passage of time, Valerie Dominguez has become an artist with all the lyrics since she has not only worked as an actress but also as a model and clothing designer.

For its part, all this began when in 2005 it was crowned “Senorita Colombia” as it impacted the entire jury with its spectacular beauty.

Later, throughout her career, Shakira’s cousin knew how to participate in the 2010 series “The gentlemen prefer them gross” where she starred in the role of Cristina .

It was produced by Sony and was based on the book with the same name written by Isabella Santo Domingo. Also in the same year, he participated in another strip called “A dream called salsa”.

While in social networks it has great popularity and for this reason that every time he publishes something his followers are admired. This time he shared a photo on his Instagram profile that everyone fell in love with.