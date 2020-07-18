Dwayne Johnson beats Kylie Jenner as highest-paid celebrity on Instagram

For some years now, Kylie Jenner has reigned Instagram. Not only because of her number of followers, nor because of the number of “likes” on her photos, but because she has been the highest-paid celebrity for each photo published and sponsored. Now Dwayne Johnson surpasses the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and takes the position as the highest-paid person on Instagram.

Jenner has more than 185 million followers and charges around $ 986,000 per post. While Dwayne has more than 190 million followers and charges more than a million dollars for each photo published. Even in early 2020, Forbes named the highest-paid actor of the year with profits exceeding 90 million.

Kylie also received recognition from Forbes. The youngest billionaire in history, but we already know how bad that story ended. HA

These figures on the figure Kylie and Dwayne charge comes from the Hopper HQ agency. A British company that since 2017 is responsible for following the agreements on social networks that celebrities make. The variables they take into account are the number of followers, the impact, the social relevance and the confidence they transmit when promoting products.

Here is the complete list of highest-paid celebrities

The best paid on Instagram

In the third position among these celebrities is Cristiano Ronaldo. The footballer charges 889 thousand dollars for each post on said social network. It is followed by another celeb from the Kardashian clan, Kim, with $ 858,000 and Ariana Grande is in fourth place with a charge of $ 853,000 per published photo. Here the list of the other personalities, according to data from Hopper HQ.

6. Selena Gomez, 180m – $848,000 per post

7. Beyoncé Knowles, 149m – $770,000 per post

8. Justin Bieber, 139m – $747,000 per post

9. Taylor Swift, 135m – $722,000 per post

10. Neymar da Silva Santos, 139m – $704,000 per post