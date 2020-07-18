Demi Lovato’s touching message to his girlfriend Naya Rivera

Different personalities have sent messages of solidarity to relatives of Naya Rivera , after her death by immersion in Lake Piru , in California, was confirmed .

One of the artists who have most moved is Demi Lovato, who had a special appearance on the Glee program, where the adventures of a group of misfits high school teenagers who seek to empower themselves through music and song were narrated.

Demi’s role in the series was truly inspiring for Glee fans and for the singer herself, who gave life to Dani, a character with whom Santana Lopez, who Naya Rivera played, had a romance for four episodes, thus generating in the plot the representation of the LGBTTTIQ + community.

“RIP Naya Rivera. I will always appreciate the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was innovative for thousands of queer girls who stayed in the closet (like me at the time) and for those who were already openly living their orientation. Your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring for Latina women around the world. My heart is now with your loved ones right now, “he wrote.

Naya Rivera died accidentally when she was walking with her 4-year-old boy in Lake Piru.

Her body was found by the authorities.