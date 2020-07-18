Deadpool Mercilessly: Ryan Reynolds Mocked Brad Pitt

No doubt Ryan Reynolds’ humor is identical to that of his iconic superhero character from the Marvel universe. The 43-year-old Canadian actor tends to joke around a lot with his cast mates, Hugh Jackman being one of his main buddies.

This week she decided to target another victim, 56-year-old American actor Brad Pitt was chosen. Ryan shared on his official Instagram account a story with Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband .

Related news

Ryan Reynolds scoffed at Brad cutting his image to such an extent that it was barely noticeable that it was him. In addition, he added the following text: “I worked with many great actors, this boy played Vanisher .”

The root of Reynolds’ joke is because of Brad Pitt’s meager involvement in the movie Deadpool 2 where he brought the Vanisher character to life and appeared visibly only once when it was on the electrocution scene that led to his death.