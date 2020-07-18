Brad Pitt appears with two of his favorite women

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt shared an emotional photo through his Instagram account in which he appears next to his two favorite women.

An image like few others has shared the gallantry of the films through their social networks in which it appears in a facet in which little has been seen.

The actor reflects the great love he feels for each of his two favorite women in the world, they are Shiloh and Zahara, two of his daughters, when they were still young.

In the snapshots the artist appears with the air of a loving father after the constant rumors that surrounded him regarding the treatment of his children.

It even transpired that one of the reasons that the separation with the actress Angelina Jolie meant was an argument that the actor had with Maddox, one of his children, which led the actress to protect them even more from the actor, who was rumored to be going through a bad moment.

This has been a constant that has accompanied the headlines of Brad Pitt and Angelina since they announced the news of their divorce and has questioned the actor’s behavior on many occasions.

It was one of the encounters the actor had with his adoptive son, the oldest of them, on board an airplane that supposedly detonated the couple’s separation.

Now the actor in the latest Tarantino film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and many others that have shaped his career, would seek to re-establish the bridge that unites his children and regain confidence as he once had it. .

In one of the images shared in one of the actor’s accounts and Angelina Jolie appears with her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh in an emotional lunch or dinner on the occasion of Easter Day in 2013 in Spain, the actor appears next to Zahara as she drinks a glass of soda.

Likewise, Angelina Jolie stated in an interview that “during this quarantine the boys’ time has been divided between a few days with her and others are spent with Brad” with whom she assured they have a lot of fun since even Brad and Maddox are trying to fix their relationship he assured.